WATCH: Moment cops bust driver doing 210km/h on M1

A DRIVER who was busted by two speed cameras seven minutes apart while averaging more than 200km/h has had a visit by police who seized his car.

Police said the 48-year-old Currumbin Waters man "showed no acknowledgment of the seriousness of his actions" when presented with the speeding fines at his home on December 31.

"This car was caught on two speed cameras yesterday morning," an officer can be heard telling the man in footage released by the Queensland Police Service.

"The Pacific Motorway at Gaven doing 212km/h - that's your speed, 212.

"And then seven minutes later, it went through the camera at Yatala."

Police seized a Holden Commodore ute after it was busted by two cameras doing an average speed of 213km/h

The car was clocked at 186km/h in a 110lm/h zone by the second camera around 2.30am, putting his average speed over the 26km stretch at 213km/h.

"The registered owner of the vehicle allegedly admitted driving at the time of the offences but showed no acknowledgment of the seriousness of his actions, or concern about the consequences if he had lost control at that speed," a statement released by police said.

The Holden Commodore ute was seized for a mechanical inspection and the man was charged with dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court on January 18.

Road Policing Command Acting Chief Superintendent Dale Pointon said travelling at such high speeds was not only astounding, but extremely dangerous.

"We have experienced officers attached to our Road Policing Investigations Unit who review the high speed camera detections, so if you drive at highly dangerous speeds, you can expect us to come knocking on your door, with your vehicle impounded and possible appearance before the courts," he said.

"We will not accept such irresponsible and dangerous driving behaviours on our roads."

Queensland was the only state in Australia to increase its road toll in 2020 - by a shocking 57 deaths.

Police have pleaded with Queensland drivers to change their behaviour on the roads, with 40 per cent of those killed not wearing a seatbelt.

Originally published as WATCH: Moment cops bust driver doing 210km/h on M1