Police release footage of Laidley armed robbery
Crime

VIDEO: Men rob servo, threaten worker with iron bars

2nd Jul 2018 3:51 PM

DETECTIVES investigating a service station armed robbery at Laidley on Saturday are appealing to the public for information.

"At 7.20pm three men entered the Vaux St business armed with two iron bars," Queensland Police said in a statement. 

"They threatened the female staff member and stole cigarettes before running out of the store."

Police said the female staff member was not physically injured during the incident.

"Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the males to contact police."

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

armed robbery laidley toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

