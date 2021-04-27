Music producer fined for brutal brawl attack

A freelance music producer who, in front of terrified onlookers, punched a man in the face during a violent brawl has faced court.

A freelance music producer who, in front of terrified onlookers, punched a man in the face during a violent brawl has faced court.

A FREELANCE music producer who punched a man in the face during a violent brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise, terrifying onlookers, has walked from court with a fine.

Eriik Te Aroha Pihere pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

The 19-year-old and five co-accused bashed a man in broad daylight in a busy Surfers Paradise street on November 14 last year.

Eriik Te Aroha Pihere, 19, leaving the Southport Courthouse after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in Surfers Paradise alongside five co-accused. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

The court was told the attack happened after an altercation started between two groups involving Pihere and the victim.

Pihere was fined $400 and sentenced to 12 months probation. A conviction was not recorded.

Prosecutor Donn Reid said Pihere and the co-accused chased after the victim who was separated from his group and bashed him.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS

Mr Reid played CCTV footage of the violent attack in court. It shows a man and a woman grab each other and run before a group chases the victim.

Pihere, dressed in a light pink tracksuit, is seen running after the victim and punches him in the face.

"He is certainly not the worst of the offenders but it's still assault in company on someone who was outnumbered," Mr Reid said.

MAN ACCUSED OF DOUSING HOUSE IN PETROL HIT WITH MORE CHARGES

"And who by the defendant's own admission, he acknowledged the victim was trying to break up the fight earlier."

Defence lawyer Bianca Van Heerdan, of Ashkan Tai Lawyers, said the victim's injuries happened after Pihere "removes himself from that situation" and asked the court to consider a fine.

She said Pihere hoped to return to New Zealand and join the army.

"He has a passive income by way of stocks and investing and is currently completing an online course in trading," she said.

"He also does a lot of freelance work in the music industry. I'm instructed he creates and edits music and charges clients between $30 and $80 per hour depending on the work required."

Magistrate Grace Kahlert said the behaviour she saw was concerning but she did accept Pihere stopped before the attack escalated.

Pihere was fined $400 and sentenced to 12 months probation. A conviction was not recorded.

"But you were involved initially and you also swung a number of blows towards him and it seems at least one of those blows may have connected with him.

"I also saw on the video the fear in the other members of the public's face as the group came towards them.

"So I think it is important to send a strong deterrence message sent to you and other people that this behaviour will not be tolerated."

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as WATCH: Man's 'number of blows' in terrifying Surfers street brawl