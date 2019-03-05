Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass
Crime

WATCH: Man who jumped in Tweed River arrested after manhunt

Rick Koenig
by
4th Mar 2019 11:45 PM

A MAN who attempted to flee police by jumping into the Tweed River at Tweed Heads South has been arrested following a dramatic manhunt which involved PolAir, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW.

Police were called to a caravan park on Dry Dock Road about 7pm last night following reports of an intoxicated man.

As officers approached the man he allegedly ran into the water and started swimming away from shore.

Due to his level of intoxication and concerns for his welfare, officers called for assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW, however they were unable to locate the man.

 

PolAir joined the search and located the 26-year-old on nearby Boyds Island.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers returned to shore and collected police who made their way to the island to arrest the man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with a warrant for domestic violence matters.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks manhunt tweed police tweed river
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister

    Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister

    Politics Expenditure of assistant ministers was significantly less than that of ministers; who spent a staggering amount each.

    Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    premium_icon Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    Business A business owner is prepared to ditch food delivery services for good.

    REVEALED: Submissions calls for stop to 'catastrophic' dump

    premium_icon REVEALED: Submissions calls for stop to 'catastrophic' dump

    Environment The council is responding to dozens of submissions over the dump

    Country music star had tumultuous upbringing

    premium_icon Country music star had tumultuous upbringing

    Music Country fondly remembers Lowood star who was found dead at 36.

    • 5th Mar 2019 10:00 AM