Armed robbery
Crime

WATCH: Man robs convenience store with knife

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Jul 2020 2:55 PM
IPSWICH detectives have released video of an armed robbery of a convenience store as they look to make an arrest in relation to the crime from earlier this year.

About 10pm on January 14, a man with his face covered entered the business on Pine Mountain Rd in Brassall and confronted two employees with a knife.

He demands cash from the till.

After rifling throgh the till, the man then flees on foot westbound along Pine Mountain Rd and gets in a VF Holden Commodore on Fahy St.

Police are describing him as about 170cm in height, between 20 and 30 years old and caucasian with a heavy build.

He was wearing a "distinctive" long-sleeved black hoodie, long grey pants and dark shoes.

The man was also carrying a green shopping bag during the incident.

Anyone with information about the matter is urged to contact police.

If you have information, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here via crimestoppersqld.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001555094.

brassall crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

