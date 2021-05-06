WATCH: Man robs convenience store with handgun

Police are investigating the armed robbery of an Ipswich convenience store early on Thursday morning.

POLICE are investigating the armed robbery of an Ipswich convenience store early on Thursday morning, in which a man threatened a staff member with a handgun before fleeing with cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The man entered the store on Raceview Street in Raceview at 4.20am and threatened the male attendant with a gun.

The offender fled the scene with a sum of cash.

The offender is described as caucasian and about 170cm tall with a slim build.

He was wearing black pants, a hoodie and cap and his face was covered.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444.

You can report crime information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2100827392.

