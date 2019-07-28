WATCH: Man caught pouring water into business's cars

POLICE are investigating a possible case of wilful damage after a man entered the Tomato Backpackers building on George St and damaged cars.

Tomato Backpackers owner James Lee said the man entered through the main door on the 20th with what appears to be a bottle before filling up at taps inside.

The man then walked out to the car park area and was seen on CCTV pouring water into the fuel tanks of two of the work vans.

Mr Lee said the damage bill was in the thousands.

"He took water from the sinks to put in the vans," he said.

"It cost around $3000 to fix."

WHO IS IT? The man was captured on some of Tomato's security cameras. Contributed

The vans are used to transport workers to farms and Mr Lee said there were logistical issues on the Monday because of the incident.

"There were big problems, everyone was late and we had to call all the farmers and say sorry," he said.

Mr Lee said he had no idea who the man was, and said he had made an effort to hide his identity by wearing a mask and gloves.

Mr Lee said the man was Asian, about 165-168cm tall, slim and wears glasses.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with Chinese characters on it.

Mr Lee said he had increased security and lighting and was calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1901426208.