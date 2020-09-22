Menu
A man has been arrested after at Aldi in Booval with a loaded crossbow on September 22.
WATCH: Man arrested after firing crossbow in supermarket

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Sep 2020 5:23 PM
POLICE have arrested a man who went into an Ipswich supermarket with a loaded crossbow and then started shooting arrows, with a girl taken to hospital with hand and stomach injuries.

Inspector Scott Calcutt said a man has been arrested and is on the way to the watch house after the scary incident at Aldi in Booval.

“He started firing and I believe members of the public have tackled that person but I can’t confirm that at this stage,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, were called at 4.46pm.

A female patient was treated at the scene for hand and abdominal injuries and taken in a stable condition to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

In a statement, police said they started receiving calls just after 4.30pm after the man was seen walking down South Station Rd, shooting arrows.

Officers were called to the supermarket after receiving reports a man was armed with a bow inside the store.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, or motorists and homeowners with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

Crime scenes have been declared in South Station Rd and at the Aldi supermarket.

Traffic diversions have been put in place.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

