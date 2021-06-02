WATCH LIVE: Wavell v Forest Lake in Walters Cup

LIVESTREAM LANGER CUP: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.

Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature four Langer Trophy games plus Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games.

LANGER TROPHY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

3.40pm Langer Trophy: St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS,

4.30pm Langer Trophy: Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden

Langer Cup and Payne Cup fixtures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.

ROUND 1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

Watch all the games in the video players in this story

FOREST LAKE SHS V WAVELL SHS

2PM - Walters Cup (Brandon Park)

LIVE: Kevin Walters Cup Round 1 - Wavell vs Forest Lake: Tune in LIVE as Wavell take on Forest Lake in the first round of the Kevin Walters Cup.

ST MARY’S V WAVELL SHS

3.40PM: Langer Cup (St Mary’s Toowoomba)

WATCH HERE

Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

WATCH HERE

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

WATCH LIVE IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Coombabah v Mabel Park/Redcliffe (Runaway Bay)

Walters Cup

3.30pm: Coombabah v Redcliffe SHS

Langer Cup:

4.30pm: Coombabah v Mabel Park

WATCH HERE

RELATED LINKS

LANGER TROPHY’S SUPER 8 SET TO SHINE

150 GAME LIVESTREAM DEAL

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN SEASON 2021

Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.

Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS

Mabel Park SHS v Keebra Park SHS

St Marys SHS v PBC SHS

Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS

RELATED LINKS

LANGER TROPHY ROUND 1 TEAMS, SEASON DRAW

ARMCHAIR GUIDE TO QLD’S BEST SCHOOLBOYS

QLD UNDER 15, UNDER 18 STATE TEAMS NAMED

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Wavell v Forest Lake in Walters Cup