WATCH LIVE: Wavell v Forest Lake in Walters Cup

LIVESTREAM LANGER CUP: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.
Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature four Langer Trophy games plus Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games.
LANGER TROPHY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:
3.40pm Langer Trophy: St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS,
4.30pm Langer Trophy: Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC
5.30pm Langer Trophy: Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich
5.30pm Langer Trophy: Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden
Langer Cup and Payne Cup fixtures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.
ROUND 1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:
FOREST LAKE SHS V WAVELL SHS
2PM - Walters Cup (Brandon Park)
ST MARY’S V WAVELL SHS
3.40PM: Langer Cup (St Mary’s Toowoomba)
Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)
Langer reserves:
3.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
Walters Cup
4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
Langer Cup
5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC
Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)
Langer reserves:
3.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Walters Cup
4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Langer Cup
5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra
Coombabah v Mabel Park/Redcliffe (Runaway Bay)
Walters Cup
3.30pm: Coombabah v Redcliffe SHS
Langer Cup:
4.30pm: Coombabah v Mabel Park
Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.
Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS
Mabel Park SHS v Keebra Park SHS
St Marys SHS v PBC SHS
Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS
