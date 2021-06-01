Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: TCC versus St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne opener

Pam McKay
1st Jun 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Cathedral College will take on St Brendan's College in the opening round of the 2021 Aaron Payne Cup competition on Tuesday.

They face off at 6pm and you can catch the action live on this website.

The schools Cowboys Challenge teams play at 5pm.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with nine teams playing in two pools.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus College return to the ranks of Queensland's premier schoolboys rugby league competition and will meet on Wednesday.

Round 1 of Aaron Payne Cup/Cowboys Challenge

Tuesday, June 1

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, St Brendan's College v The Cathedral College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, St Brendan's College v The Cathedral College

Wednesday, June 2

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

 

More stories

Injury blow for TCC on eve of Aaron Payne kick-off

Langer, Payne Cup in 150-game livestream bonanza

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream cowboys challenge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Premium Content Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Education A new three-storey building featuring a home economics kitchen and eight classrooms has been unveiled at an Ipswich school.

        • 1st Jun 2021 4:00 PM
        Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Premium Content Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Education A new facility at an Ipswich school is preparing students for jobs in booming...

        ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        Premium Content ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        News A woman with a lengthy history of drug offending has been told that jail is...

        Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Premium Content Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Rugby League Tough early draw, new teams and enhanced focus for Ipswich to contend with in elite...