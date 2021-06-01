WATCH LIVE: TCC versus St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne opener
The Cathedral College will take on St Brendan's College in the opening round of the 2021 Aaron Payne Cup competition on Tuesday.
They face off at 6pm and you can catch the action live on this website.
The schools Cowboys Challenge teams play at 5pm.
All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed this year.
The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with nine teams playing in two pools.
Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus College return to the ranks of Queensland's premier schoolboys rugby league competition and will meet on Wednesday.
Round 1 of Aaron Payne Cup/Cowboys Challenge
Tuesday, June 1
5pm: Cowboys Challenge, St Brendan's College v The Cathedral College
6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, St Brendan's College v The Cathedral College
Wednesday, June 2
5pm: Cowboys Challenge, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College
6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College
More stories
Injury blow for TCC on eve of Aaron Payne kick-off