Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's take on Wavell in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. St Mary's College take on Wavell State High School today from 3.30pm. 

Hooker Shaun Packer is among the side vying for a win this afternoon in the college's final Langer Cup match. 

He earlier told The Chronicle the first few games of the top tier competition were very physical and fast for the side. 

"It took a while for the team to get used to, especially because we're young. We weren't used to that fast speed of the game," he said. 

Can't wait for this afternoon's game? Watch a replay below of St Mary's last Langer Cup game against Ipswich. 

More Stories

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    premium_icon Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    News The scooters were all found lined up neatly and most of the vehicles had helmets hanging from their handlebars.

    • 19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Meet the Scenic Rim's top Youth Leaders

    premium_icon Meet the Scenic Rim's top Youth Leaders

    Community More than 30 high school students selected for council program

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:58 PM
    Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    premium_icon Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    News The organisation are in desperate need for more volunteers.

    Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    premium_icon Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    Business The business only opened in August of last year