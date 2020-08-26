LIVE: 'Hysterical' scrutiny on Seibold as Broncos coach

UPDATE: Anthony Seibold says he gave it his best at the Brisbane Broncos as he walks away from the role two years into a five-year contract.

He said it was an emotional morning saying goodbye to the team he has coached since 2018 amid a series of losses on the field and scandals off the field.

"We failed this year," he said.

The former head coach paid tribute to the club, where he started his rugby league career, as he fronted the media to step down from the role.

He has indicated he plans to coach again after a season of intense scrutiny.

The Broncos announced Peter Gentle will coach the team through to the end of the season.

"For many reasons, my time at the Broncos did not work out as we had all hoped. But that's sport. We love sport because it's full of uncertainty. And rugby league seems to throw up uncertainty better than any sport I know," he said in a statement and at the press conference.

He said the final straw was hopping on a plane from Sydney when he wanted to be with his daughter.

Seibold had to break the NRL's coronavirus quarantine bubble after a family crisis more than two weeks ago and has not coached the team since.

The team will now recruit a new coach for the 2021 season.

"Today is about giving Anthony the recognition he deserves," Paul White said.

EARLIER: Anthony Seibold will front the media this morning following his sacking from the Brisbane Broncos.

In a statement, the beleaguered club announced the coach had asked to walk away from his position after a string of losses.

"As a result, Anthony approached Chairman Karl Morris late last week to indicate he did not wish to continue as Coach of the Brisbane Broncos," the statement said.

"The Board understands Anthony's situation and has accepted his wishes to step down from the position."

The departing coach is set to address his players for the final time before a holding a press conference at 9am AEST.

Seibold was sacked on Tuesday after his position became untenable.

The 45-year-old is the shortest serving coach in Brisbane's 32-year history, lasting only 20 months into a five-year contract and finishing with a winning record of 37 per cent.

Originally published as Watch live: Seibold breaks silence after Broncos sacking