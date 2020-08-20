Menu
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
Soccer

WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

by Andrew Dawson
20th Aug 2020 5:10 AM
The Sunshine Coast's Chancellor State College, Brisbane's Cavendish Road SHS, Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and inner Brisbane school Kelvin Grove State College will chase the silverware in today's Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals.

All matches will be livestreamed from 9am on this website.

THURSDAY GRAND FINALS

9am: Cavendish SHS v Kelvin Grove SC (junior girls)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Cavendish Road SHS (junior boys)

1pm: Chancellor SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

2.30pm: Chancellor SC v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys).

 

