The Sunshine Coast's Chancellor State College, Brisbane's Cavendish Road SHS, Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and inner Brisbane school Kelvin Grove State College will chase the silverware in today's Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals.

All matches will be livestreamed from 9am on this website.

9am: Cavendish SHS v Kelvin Grove SC (junior girls)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Cavendish Road SHS (junior boys)

1pm: Chancellor SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

2.30pm: Chancellor SC v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys).

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals