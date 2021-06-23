WATCH LIVE: Pimpama SSC v Marsden SHS grand final
The grand finals bring the curtain down on the biggest ever Titans Schools League competition which featured 100 teams representing 25 schools across the Gold Coast, Logan, southern Brisbane and Ipswich.
THE GRAND FINALS
Div 2 boys, Marsden SHS v Pimpama SSC.
In progress
Pimpama State Secondary College could not have made a better start scoring two early tries courtesy of winger Tobias Hughes and centre Jett Bourke.
If there were any nerves early, they would have been eased with Hughes burst through to make a long run and put his team on the front foot.
Across the opening 20 minutes, Pimpama SSC did not lose momentum, leading to field position which contributed to them securing a 14-nil lead.
Hughes’ try on the right hand sideline was created after a long, long pass from halfback Aropeta Tuunia, while soon after an unload by second rower Blake Hayes enabled his centre Bourke to cut back on the inside and score.
More possession and more metres down the field enabled the Pimpama forwards to lay a foundation for fullback Durzel Tuala to cross.
Marsden SHS, with its first chance in attack zone about seven minutes before fulltime, almost scored but young winger Kevin Wani, after brilliantly taking the high pass, put a foot on the touchline.
With a change over of possession, Pimpama forwards continued to thunder down the middle, with big prop Liam Godsmack leading the way.
With halftime appoaching No.13 Sam Clark crashed over beneath the posts and with Wong’s conversion, Pimpama led 20-nil.
Scores: Pimpama (T Hughes, J Bourke, D Tuala, S Clark tries; A Wong 2 conv) v Marsden SHS
COMPETITION BACKGROUND
The Titans Schools League started in 2006 as the Titans Cup & Challenge, an open-age boys high school competition servicing schools below the elite level competitions.
“Over the years the competition has evolved to now having 12 divisions,’’ said Titans Game Development Manager Cameron Robb said.
This season has seen the unearthing of some special talent, including Marsden SHS year 7-8 players Janique Mili and Lilly Lewis, the Baty twins and Mabel Park SHS year 9-10 player Malaela Su’a, all of whom will feature in today’s grand finals.
The competition also saw Ipswich SHS make giant strides, while the amazing depth of the Keebra Park SHS boys and girls teams came to the fore.
Significantly rugby league at Forest Lake SHS continues to gather momentum, with his six year old Academy program starting to reap rewards.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
Year 9/10 Div 2 boys
12:15pm: Pimpama SSC v Marsden SHS
Year 9/10 Div 1 boys
1.30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS
Year 9/10 Div 1 girls
2.45pm: Keebra Park SHS v Mabel Park SHS
Year 11/12 Div 2 boys
4pm: Keebra Park Blue v Forest Lake SHS
Year 11/12 Div 1 boys
5:15pm: Keebra Park v Marymount
Year 11-12 Div 1 girls
6:30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS
