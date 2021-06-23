WATCH LIVE: Pimpama SSC v Marsden SHS grand final

Enjoy six Titans Schools League grand finals this afternoon, live at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates

Your home of schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league, News will livestream the six deciders from 12.15pm.

Subscribe to also view six matches thanks to Pest Build Legals, while also enjoying the replays of the games and also unlocking access to the best News sites around Australia.

The grand finals bring the curtain down on the biggest ever Titans Schools League competition which featured 100 teams representing 25 schools across the Gold Coast, Logan, southern Brisbane and Ipswich.

RELATED LINKS

SISTER ACT INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION

JAMIE FEENEY APPOINTED TITANS NRLW COACH

THE SEMI-FINAL REPLAYS HERE

JOSEPH CUTS PATH FOR YOUNG QLD PLAYERS

THE GRAND FINALS

Div 2 boys, Marsden SHS v Pimpama SSC.

In progress

Pimpama State Secondary College could not have made a better start scoring two early tries courtesy of winger Tobias Hughes and centre Jett Bourke.

If there were any nerves early, they would have been eased with Hughes burst through to make a long run and put his team on the front foot.

Pimpama SSC reflect prior to the match.

Across the opening 20 minutes, Pimpama SSC did not lose momentum, leading to field position which contributed to them securing a 14-nil lead.

Hughes’ try on the right hand sideline was created after a long, long pass from halfback Aropeta Tuunia, while soon after an unload by second rower Blake Hayes enabled his centre Bourke to cut back on the inside and score.

Marsden SHS boys run onto the field in Div 2 grand final.

More possession and more metres down the field enabled the Pimpama forwards to lay a foundation for fullback Durzel Tuala to cross.

Pimpama SSC played in its first Titans grand final.

Marsden SHS, with its first chance in attack zone about seven minutes before fulltime, almost scored but young winger Kevin Wani, after brilliantly taking the high pass, put a foot on the touchline.

With a change over of possession, Pimpama forwards continued to thunder down the middle, with big prop Liam Godsmack leading the way.

With halftime appoaching No.13 Sam Clark crashed over beneath the posts and with Wong’s conversion, Pimpama led 20-nil.

Scores: Pimpama (T Hughes, J Bourke, D Tuala, S Clark tries; A Wong 2 conv) v Marsden SHS

COMPETITION BACKGROUND

The Titans Schools League started in 2006 as the Titans Cup & Challenge, an open-age boys high school competition servicing schools below the elite level competitions.

Titans Schools League at Burleigh Bears Junior Rugby League. Year 7/8 Division 1 girls:Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Keebras Charlize Lewis scores.. Picture Glenn Hampson

“Over the years the competition has evolved to now having 12 divisions,’’ said Titans Game Development Manager Cameron Robb said.

This season has seen the unearthing of some special talent, including Marsden SHS year 7-8 players Janique Mili and Lilly Lewis, the Baty twins and Mabel Park SHS year 9-10 player Malaela Su’a, all of whom will feature in today’s grand finals.

Atlanta Peters and her Marsden SHS girls will play in the grand finals.

The competition also saw Ipswich SHS make giant strides, while the amazing depth of the Keebra Park SHS boys and girls teams came to the fore.

Significantly rugby league at Forest Lake SHS continues to gather momentum, with his six year old Academy program starting to reap rewards.

Keebras Tahiah Anderson spins out of a tackle.. Picture Glenn Hampson

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Year 9/10 Div 2 boys

12:15pm: Pimpama SSC v Marsden SHS

Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

1.30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

Year 9/10 Div 1 girls

2.45pm: Keebra Park SHS v Mabel Park SHS

Year 11/12 Div 2 boys

4pm: Keebra Park Blue v Forest Lake SHS

Year 11/12 Div 1 boys

5:15pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Year 11-12 Div 1 girls

6:30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

Mabel Park SHS schoolgirl rugby league player Malaela Su’a. Picture: Renae Droop

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Pimpama SSC v Marsden SHS grand final