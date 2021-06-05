Watch live: NGC Seahawks v Toowoomba Basketball Qld QSL1

The Toowoomba Mountaineers will have their work cut out for them as they prepare for the challenge of facing the North Gold Coast Seahawks on their home court in the Basketball Queensland QSL1 competition on Saturday.

Both teams will face each other in our Courier Mail game of the week for Round 3 at the Runaway Bay Indoor Stadium.

Lauren Jansen of the North Gold Coast Seahawks. Picture: Jason O'Brien

North Gold Coast are title contenders in both the men’s and women’s competition, with the women undefeated after four games while the men have just one loss to their name.

However, Toowoomba have had a tough start to their 2021 campaign with both teams currently winless after two games.

The Seahawks women are rolling after a 66-35 victory over the Logan Thunder at home with the combination of Lauren Jansen, Courtney Willemse and Krystle McKenzie continuing to lead from the front.

Raquel Spies of Toowoomba Mountaineers. Picture: Kevin Farmer

And if the Mountaineers have any chance of challenging the Seahawks, they will need the likes of Raquel Spies and Lisa Salmi to find some form on the offensive end.

Mountaineers coach Matt Cox said it would be a big challenge for his group.

“It’s been a tough start to the season for us and certainly not what we were looking for,” he said.

“There’s no better chance for us to test ourselves than against the best team in the league. “Seahawks are proving strong across the guard and forward departments and will pose difficult matchups for us.

“Defensively they have shown they can grind teams down so we know it’ll be an uphill battle.”

But Cox also said he felt his team would be ready after having the bye last week.

“After a week off and having players recover from injury we are very much looking for to the chance to test ourselves this week,” he said.

“It’ll be a big double header weekend for us and we know we have to be much better to compete.”

Seahawks skipper Jesse Lomax.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier for the Mountaineers men as they go head-to-head with a star-studded Seahawks team led by former NBL veteran Rhys Martin, former Cairns Taipan Dwayne Vale and ex-Gold Coast Blaze squad member David Gurney.

North Gold Coast’s only loss has come at the hands of local rivals the Gold Coast Rollers by two points, other than that they have been dominant, including an 18-point victory over Logan last week.

The women’s game will start at 6pm followed by the men’s at 8pm.

Originally published as Watch live: NGC Seahawks v Toowoomba Basketball Qld QSL1