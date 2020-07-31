WATCH LIVE: One new case, 9076 tests carried out

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has had one new case overnight - a 27-year-old male who was in quarantine - as more questions surround the three women charged with lying about visiting virus-riddled Melbourne.

The new case is believed to be a relative of people who went to the Korean restaurant in Sunnybank on July 23, Health Minister Steve Miles said.

Worryingly, it is also believed the new case is related to someone who works at an aged care facility.

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM 10AM

Mr Miles said testing records were broken yesterday in Queensland.

Some 9076 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and there are 11 active cases in the state.

Ms Palaszczuk said authorities would be keeping a close eye on the evolving situation.

"I want Queenslanders to really think about social distancing," she said.

"Complacency is our enemy."

The Premier said she was very comfortable with the rapid response that had been put in place since three women tested positive to COVID-19.

Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, Diana Lasu and Haja Timbo, 21, were spoken to by police about breaching health directives put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and heavily fined - just two days before allegedly lying to get back into Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk warned there would be delays at the border in coming days when Queensland shuts greater Sydney out from 1am on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said additional police resources have been put in place to help manage traffic at the border.

"We have seen community members making comments about certain cultural groups," she said.

"People doing the wrong thing come from all walks of life.

"It is important ...that community groups actually come together."

Overnight, Queensland's Chief health Officer Jeannette Young called on those criticising the foolish behaviour of others to also think about their own as she urged people to stay home when sick, wash their hands and socially distance.

"If you're criticising these people for their actions but have given fake names or false contact details at a café or restaurant, you're also a problem," she said.

Inconsiderate behaviour could be the difference between Queensland maintaining control of COVID-19 and "completely losing its grip on the virus", Dr Young said.

"What is happening in Victoria could very well happen here," she said.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: New case update in wake of cluster fears