Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
News

WATCH LIVE: Must win cup clash for St Mary’s

Jason Gibbs
26th Aug 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Mary's mission today is simple - beat Keebra Park.

Locked in a three-way tie for the last Allan Langer Cup finals spot, the Toowoomba college has to win to keep its finals dreams alive.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention with St Mary's trailing both sides on points differential.

St Mary's will be hoping minor premier hopefuls Palm Beach Currumbin and league powerhouse Wavell SHS get the better of Marsden and Ipswich respectively.

Tune in live at right here from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the school's must win Allan Langer Cup clash.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

allan langer cup ipswich state high school ipswich state high school rugby league keebra park rugby league st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case in cluster, takes total to 11

        Premium Content One new COVID-19 case in cluster, takes total to 11

        News The possible ‘missing link’ between this new cluster and an earlier cluster in Logan is still being investigated

        University shuts down cafe after COVID case visits

        Premium Content University shuts down cafe after COVID case visits

        News There are now 10 cases linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

        Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Premium Content Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Council News NEW DEVELOPMENT: Flood-prone land in Grantham will be given a second lease on...

        One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        Premium Content One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest news on COVID-19 in state