WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Keebra Park in Langer Trophy

LIVESTREAM LANGER CUP: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.

Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature four Langer Trophy games plus Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games.

WATCH ALL THE LIVESTREAMS IN THE VIDEO PLAYERS IN THIS STORY

LANGER TROPHY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

3.40pm Langer Trophy: St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS,

4.30pm Langer Trophy: Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden

Langer Cup and Payne Cup fixtures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.

ROUND 1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

Watch all the games in the video players in this story

WAVELL SHS - 30 DEFEAT FOREST LAKE - 6

2PM - Walters Cup (Brandon Park)

REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup Round 1 - Wavell vs Forest Lake (Boys): REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup Round 1 - Wavell vs Forest Lake (Boys)

ST MARY’S V WAVELL SHS

3.40PM: Langer Cup (St Mary’s Toowoomba)

LIVE: Allan Langer Trophy - St Mary's vs Wavell: Tune in LIVE as St Mary's take on Wavell in the Allan Langer Trophy.

WATCH HERE

Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

LIVE: Kevin Walters Cup & Allan Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Ipswich: Tune in LIVE as Palm Beach Currumbin tackle Ipswich in the Allan Langer Trophy & Kevin Walters Cup.

WATCH HERE

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Marsden SHS drew first blood in a blockbuster afternoon of schoolboy rugby league when the school’s reserves prevailed 24-4 over Keebra Park SHS.

Marsden SHS cracked the game open with two tries in three minutes shortly after halftime.

Impressive middle forward Mou Taumaletila and winger Shane Rapson crossed, with Taumaletila’s swerving run displaying all the agility of an edge backrower.

Rapson then showed a clean pair of heels down the left hand sideline after an early shift from Marsden had caught Keebra Park SHS one short, 65m out from the line.

Rapson covered the ground with the aplomb of a primed sprinter, and with successive conversions from Cody Hamilton, Marsden SHS were up 18-4.

A typically powerhouse effort from front row workhorse Sione Fotuaika then consolidated Marsden’s position, with Hamilton’s faultless goalkicking enabling his side to lead 24-4.

Keebra Park twice responded with try scoring chances, but Marsden’s scramble in defence was outstanding.

And twice in the match Marsden SHS fullback Luke Bossons produced try saving performances in the last line of defence.

Indeed there could not have been no a better start to the livestream than Bossons pulling off a copybook trying saving tackle on his opposite Tawera Toia in the first half.

Toia was off and running, hugging the sideline, but Bossons came flying across like an acrobat entering a big top tent.

The tackle bundled Toia over the sideline, but there was nothing Bossons could do to prevent Keebra Park’s opening try - scored by winger Julius Anderson-Hiroti.

On a right side shift, Toia entered the line, throwing a lovely pass for his winger Anderson-Hiroti to score.

Marsden SHS’s response was calm and considered.

They worked their way up the field, then capitalised on a Cody Hamilton grubber kick which found the ingoal area.

From the restart hooker Joseph O’Leary pushed his way over, and with Hamilton’s conversion, Marsden SHS led 6-4.

Marsden SHS reserves have a rest at the break.

There was another nice tackle by Marsden centre Dylan Gallagher, again on Anderson-Hiroti, when a try scoring chance was looming.

The first involvement by Keebra Park right side winger Ezra Walker was significant, with a try saving tackle on Marsden No.3 Ryan Fleming, followed by more resolute defence from marker when a try beckoned.

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

LIVE: Allan Langer Trophy & Kevin Walters Cup - Marsden vs Keebra Park: Tune in LIVE as Keebra Park takes on Marsden in the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup.

WATCH LIVE IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Coombabah v Mabel Park/Redcliffe (Runaway Bay)

Walters Cup

3.30pm: Coombabah v Redcliffe SHS

Langer Cup:

4.30pm: Coombabah v Mabel Park

LIVE: 2021 Kevin Walters and Allan Langer Trophy - Coombabah vs Redcliffe & Mabel Park: Tune in LIVE for some high school Rugby League action as Coombabah take on Redcliff in the Kevin Walters Cup and then face Mabel Park in the Allan Langer Trophy.

WATCH HERE

RELATED LINKS

LANGER TROPHY’S SUPER 8 SET TO SHINE

150 GAME LIVESTREAM DEAL

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN SEASON 2021

Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.

Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS

Mabel Park SHS v K

Keebra Park SHS

St Marys SHS v PBC SHS

Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS

RELATED LINKS

LANGER TROPHY ROUND 1 TEAMS, SEASON DRAW

ARMCHAIR GUIDE TO QLD’S BEST SCHOOLBOYS

QLD UNDER 15, UNDER 18 STATE TEAMS NAMED

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Keebra Park in Langer Trophy