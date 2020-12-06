The Adelaide Lightning possess the ability to shock league big guns like Liz Cambage's Southside Flyers in the WNBL this season, but their finals fate will be largely decided on Sunday night when they take on Perth in a must-win WNBL clash.

After leading the competition only a few weeks ago, the Lightning have dropped outside the top four to fifth position.

The team were flying after the opening two games, but the team's forced six-day isolation due to Adelaide's COVID-19 cluster has put the brakes on Adelaide's momentum.

The Lightning have lost three of their past five games, including two big losses to Cambage's Flyers.

But the Adelaide faithful shouldn't give up hope just yet.

The Lightning have proven they can compete with the best teams, like when they defeated reigning champions Canberra in the opening game.

They must beat a sixth-placed Perth side to stay in touch with the top four teams.

Adelaide captain and Steph Talbot has led the way with 136 points in her seven games prior to Friday's clash against Canberra.

The Lightning need more out of experienced forward Carlie Smith, who is more than capable of setting a strong precedent in the paint.

Five-time WNBL champion Rachael Sporn hasn't given up on her former team finding form to save their season.

Sporn believes the Lightning's biggest challenge will be mentally trying to regain their early season form.

"I think the saddest part is that they had wonderful momentum that they had, which could take a turn," Sporn said.

"They are the only team that has had that disadvantage - it is not like everyone has had to stop playing.

"While they might come back fit from that, you do miss the match fitness, so they will probably feel a little bit tired."

Originally published as Watch live: Lightning's WNBL season on the line