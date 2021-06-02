WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v PBC in Langer Trophy

IPSWICH rugby league fans will receive a triple treat when the latest round of schoolboy competitions kicks off today.

However, it won’t only be a showcase of Ipswich talent being livestreamed for people unable to attend the games at North Ipswich Reserve.

With three Ipswich State High teams launching new seasons, the focus will be on player development.

Ipswich State High head coach Josh Bretherton said the partnership between News Corp and Queensland School Sport was tremendous, particularly adding Langer Cup Reserve Grade and Walters Cup (year 10) games to the livestream schedule.

“They’ve done it in the past for Langer (Cup) and that was exciting when that came in and it was really good for the profile of the whole competition,’’ Bretherton said.

“Now for that to run across all Walters games, the Langer and the Langer Reserves is fantastic for all those kids to get that sort of exposure and support.

“It’s awesome for News Corp to get on board.’’

Bretherton said his players were conscious of the livestreaming benefits.

“They are in and in particular, their families are,’’ Bretherton said.

“I don’t think it’s at that level where it’s daunting or whatever but they (the players) are aware of it as far as it’s exciting for them to know that someone is taking interest.

“It’s being filmed . . . and family, friends, people who are living aboard or down south . . . they can tune in and watch it, which is really exciting for them.’’

The respected Ipswich State High rugby league program co-ordinator said having matches livestreamed also enhanced player development.

“Being at a higher level, being at high exposure is really good for their development,’’ Bretherton said.

“It’s good for them to get used to playing like that.

“With that comes a little bit of expected professionalism as far as the way they carry themselves.

“Those little moments of expected professionalism are really great for their development as well as athletes that will hopefully have a future in rugby league.’’

The Ipswich State High Rugby League Academy coaching team (from left): Steve Brown, Shane Harris, Jonathan Dore, Josh Seage, Peter Poole, Steve Talavave, Josh Bretherton and Daniel Hobden.

This afternoon’s opening matches in each grade feature Ipswich State High against Palm Beach Currumbin.

Preparing for his team’s latest training session, Bretherton was pleased to have Jonathan Dore and Shane Harris assisting with the respective Langer Cup Reserves and Walters Cup teams.

“Both those gentleman have done that before,’’ Bretherton said.

“Last year, there was no official Reserve Grade comp so that was a little bit frustrating for those boys.

“The year before was the year that our Reserve Grade team took it out. They did a really good job.

“That was Mr Dore who took that as well so we’re excited to see what they can do this year.’’

GAME DAY

Wednesday livestream schedule: Ipswich State High School matches at the North Ipswich Reserve

3.30pm: Langer Cup Reserve Grade - v Palm Beach Currumbin

4.30pm: Walters Cup: v Palm Beach Currumbin

5.30pm: Langer Cup: v Palm Beach Currumbin