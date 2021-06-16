WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup

Livestream Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a triple treat of matches - all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and affiliates copy.

The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp Australia affiliates are live-streaming the Langer Trophy, Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games. That is at least 10-12 games each round - plus access to the Payne Cup while unlocking access to the best News’ sites across Australia.

WATCH ALL ROUND 2 REPLAYS HERE

ROUND 3: WATCH MARSDEN SHS v WAVELL SHS HERE

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS may have started like a house on fire, but thoughts of playing off in the state grand final Phil Hall Cup for a third successive season were distant in the minds of the players.

That is according to halfback and chef puppeteer, Gold Coast signing Tom Weaver, who has twice seen his side twice climb to 40 plus score lines in winning games one and two of the competition.

Today at Pizzey Park, PBC SHS host Coombabah SHS in a Gold Coast derby, St Mary’s College host Mabel Park SHS while Keebra Park SHS play Ipswich SHS today, all livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au

“We don’t really look into it as a goal of winning,’’ Weaver said.

“We just want to focus on this team. It is a new team, new people have come up and joined as others from last year have left.’’

TODAY’SLIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

KEEBRA PARK V IPSWICH SHS

3.30pm: Langer reserves

4.30pm: Walters Cup

5.30pm: Langer Trophy

LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Ipswich vs Keebra Park: LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Ipswich vs Keebra Park

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v COOMBABAH SHS

3.30pm: Walters Cup

4.30pm: Langer Trophy

LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah: LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah

ST MARY’S COLLEGE v MABEL PARK SHS

3pm: Langer Trophy

LIVE: Langer Trophy Round 3 - St Mary's vs Mabel Park: Tune in LIVE as St Mary's tackle Mabel Park in Round 3 of the Allan Langer Trophy.

FOREST LAKE SHS v REDCLIFFE SHS

1.30pm: Walters Cup at Redcliffe SHS

REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup - Forest Lake vs Redcliffe: REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup - Forest Lake vs Redcliffe

RELATED LINKS

ROUND 1 LANGER TROPHY REPLAYS

ROUND 1 – WHAT WE LEARNT, SIX OF THE BEST

ROUND 2 REPLAYS

ROUND 2 - SIX OF THE BEST, WHAT WE LEARNT

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup