WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Mayoral candidate forum
MAYORAL candidates meet at the USQ Ipswich campus, 11 Salisbury Rd, to debate topics important to Ipswich residents tonight.
The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.30pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night at https://pollev.com/shannonnewle447.
Running for mayor is:
PAT WALSH
TERESA HARDING
DAVID MARTIN
URSULA MONSIEGNEUR
MARK WILLIAMS
KARAKAN KOCHARDY
CHRIS SMITH
Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.