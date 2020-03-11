WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Mayoral candidate forum

MAYORAL candidates meet at the USQ Ipswich campus, 11 Salisbury Rd, to debate topics important to Ipswich residents tonight.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.30pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night at https://pollev.com/shannonnewle447.

Running for mayor is:

PAT WALSH

Pat Walsh, who has experience in the not-for-profit sector, will be tilting for The Greens in the Ipswich City Council elections.

TERESA HARDING

Teresa Harding is running for Ipswich Mayor.

DAVID MARTIN

David Martin.

URSULA MONSIEGNEUR

Ursula Monsiegneur.

MARK WILLIAMS

Mark Williams has joined the race for Mayor.

KARAKAN KOCHARDY

CHRIS SMITH

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.