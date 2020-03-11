Menu
Council News

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Mayoral candidate forum

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
11th Mar 2020 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MAYORAL candidates meet at the USQ Ipswich campus, 11 Salisbury Rd,  to debate topics important to Ipswich residents tonight.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.30pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night at https://pollev.com/shannonnewle447.

FOLLOW OUR TAG FOR ALL ELECTION NEWS

Running for mayor is:

PAT WALSH

Pat Walsh, who has experience in the not-for-profit sector, will be tilting for The Greens in the Ipswich City Council elections.
Pat Walsh, who has experience in the not-for-profit sector, will be tilting for The Greens in the Ipswich City Council elections.

TERESA HARDING

Teresa Harding is running for Ipswich Mayor.
Teresa Harding is running for Ipswich Mayor.

DAVID MARTIN

David Martin.
David Martin.

URSULA MONSIEGNEUR

Ursula Monsiegneur.
Ursula Monsiegneur.

MARK WILLIAMS

Mark Williams has joined the race for Mayor.
Mark Williams has joined the race for Mayor.

KARAKAN KOCHARDY

CHRIS SMITH

READ MORE ABOUT EACH CANDIDATE HERE

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.

