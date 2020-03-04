WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 4 candidate debate

DIVISION 4 candidates meet at the Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live form 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

Running for Division 4 is:

KATE KUNZELMANN

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

RUSSELL MILLIGAN

Russell Milligan will run for council, division 4.

BRIAN SCOTT

Brian Scott has declared his intention to run for council in division 4. Rob Williams

SHANE BLAKE

Shane Blake is running as a candidate for division 2 in the Ipswich City Council election. Rob Williams

GARY DUFFY

Gary Duffy.

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.