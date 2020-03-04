Menu
Council News

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 4 candidate debate

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
4th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DIVISION 4 candidates meet at the Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd,  to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live form 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

FOLLOW OUR TAG FOR ALL ELECTION NEWS

Running for Division 4 is:

KATE KUNZELMANN

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

RUSSELL MILLIGAN

Russell Milligan will run for council, division 4.

BRIAN SCOTT

Brian Scott has declared his intention to run for council in division 4.

SHANE BLAKE

Shane Blake is running as a candidate for division 2 in the Ipswich City Council election.

GARY DUFFY 

Gary Duffy.

READ MORE ABOUT EACH CANDIDATE HERE

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.

elections ipswich ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020

