WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 4 candidate debate
DIVISION 4 candidates meet at the Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.
The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live form 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.
Running for Division 4 is:
KATE KUNZELMANN
RUSSELL MILLIGAN
BRIAN SCOTT
SHANE BLAKE
GARY DUFFY
Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.