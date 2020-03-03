WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 3 candidate debate
DIVISION 3 candidates meet at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.
The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.
Running for Division 3 is:
ROCHELLE CALOON
JIM DODRILL
TONI GIBBS
DAVID BOX
DARREN CLOSE
MARNIE DOYLE
ALYSON LEWIS and BILL HECK (teamWORK)
DREW PICKWICK
ANDREW FECHNER
Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.