Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 3 candidate debate

3rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DIVISION 3 candidates meet at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd,  to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

FOLLOW OUR TAG FOR ALL ELECTION NEWS

Running for Division 3 is:

ROCHELLE CALOON

Rochelle Caloon has put her hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election.
Rochelle Caloon has put her hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election.

JIM DODRILL

Jim Dodrill announces he will run for council - division 3.
Jim Dodrill announces he will run for council - division 3.

TONI GIBBS

Council candidate Toni Gibbs waves to traffic near the One Mile bridge on Thursday morning.
Council candidate Toni Gibbs waves to traffic near the One Mile bridge on Thursday morning.

DAVID BOX

Former QT general manager David Box has announced he will run in division 3.
Former QT general manager David Box has announced he will run in division 3.

DARREN CLOSE

Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MARNIE DOYLE

Marnie Doyle will run for Division 3 in the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.
Marnie Doyle will run for Division 3 in the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.

ALYSON LEWIS and BILL HECK (teamWORK)

Alyson Lewis and Bill Heck are joining forces to run for Division 3.
Alyson Lewis and Bill Heck are joining forces to run for Division 3.

DREW PICKWICK

Drew Pickwick candidate for Division 3
Drew Pickwick candidate for Division 3 Drew Pickwick

ANDREW FECHNER

Andrew Fechner will run Division 3 at the ICC election. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Andrew Fechner will run Division 3 at the ICC election. Picture: Cordell Richardson

READ MORE ABOUT EACH CANDIDATE HERE

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.

More Stories

Show More
elections ipswich ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News A road is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person dead.

        Hospital launches new healthy initiative aimed at kids

        premium_icon Hospital launches new healthy initiative aimed at kids

        News Dieticians will work with schools to instil healthy habits

        Mum-of-three will represent Australia at the Invictus Games

        premium_icon Mum-of-three will represent Australia at the Invictus Games

        News 'It has definitely given me a drive and a purpose to keep going'

        17 years after crime spree, armed robber dobs himself in

        premium_icon 17 years after crime spree, armed robber dobs himself in

        News Man jailed after confessing to historic armed robberies