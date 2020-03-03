WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 3 candidate debate

DIVISION 3 candidates meet at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

Running for Division 3 is:

ROCHELLE CALOON

Rochelle Caloon has put her hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election.

JIM DODRILL

Jim Dodrill announces he will run for council - division 3.

TONI GIBBS

Council candidate Toni Gibbs waves to traffic near the One Mile bridge on Thursday morning.

DAVID BOX

Former QT general manager David Box has announced he will run in division 3.

DARREN CLOSE

Darren Close, council candidate for Division 3. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MARNIE DOYLE

Marnie Doyle will run for Division 3 in the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.

ALYSON LEWIS and BILL HECK (teamWORK)

Alyson Lewis and Bill Heck are joining forces to run for Division 3.

DREW PICKWICK

Drew Pickwick candidate for Division 3 Drew Pickwick

ANDREW FECHNER

Andrew Fechner will run Division 3 at the ICC election. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.