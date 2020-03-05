Menu
Council News

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 2 candidate debate

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
Don't forget to vote for your preferred candidate at https://pollev.com/shannonnewle447. Video not playing through the QT app? Try opening the site through your mobile browser here

DIVISION 2 candidates meet at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Blvd,  to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

FOLLOW OUR TAG FOR ALL ELECTION NEWS

Running for Division 2 is:

JAMES PINNELL

James Pinnell is running for council.
James Pinnell is running for council.

STEVEN PURCELL

Steven Purcell.
Steven Purcell.

SIRLE ADAMSON

Sirle Adamson will run for a division two seat in the Ipswich City Council election in March.
Sirle Adamson will run for a division two seat in the Ipswich City Council election in March.

ANDREA DUNN

Andrea Dunn is running for council.
Andrea Dunn is running for council.

LUISE MANNING

Luise Manning.
Luise Manning.

ANTHONY BULL

Anthony Bull is an Ipswich City Council candidate for Division 2.
Anthony Bull is an Ipswich City Council candidate for Division 2.

SARAH KNOPKE

Sarah Knopke for Division 2
Sarah Knopke for Division 2

PAUL MODRA

Paul Modra is an Ipswich City Council candidate for division 2.
Paul Modra is an Ipswich City Council candidate for division 2.

PAUL TULLY AND NICOLE JONIC

 

Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic
Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic

BRAD HUNT

READ MORE ABOUT EACH CANDIDATE HERE

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.

