WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 2 candidate debate

DIVISION 2 candidates meet at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Blvd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

Running for Division 2 is:

JAMES PINNELL

James Pinnell is running for council.

STEVEN PURCELL

Steven Purcell.

SIRLE ADAMSON

Sirle Adamson will run for a division two seat in the Ipswich City Council election in March.

ANDREA DUNN

Andrea Dunn is running for council.

LUISE MANNING

Luise Manning.

ANTHONY BULL

Anthony Bull is an Ipswich City Council candidate for Division 2. Rob Williams

SARAH KNOPKE

Sarah Knopke for Division 2 SAMTUI SELAVE

PAUL MODRA

Paul Modra is an Ipswich City Council candidate for division 2. Rob Williams

PAUL TULLY AND NICOLE JONIC

Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic

BRAD HUNT

Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.