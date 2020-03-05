WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 2 candidate debate
DIVISION 2 candidates meet at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Blvd, to debate topics important to residents in their division.
The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live from 6.15pm, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.
Running for Division 2 is:
JAMES PINNELL
STEVEN PURCELL
SIRLE ADAMSON
ANDREA DUNN
LUISE MANNING
ANTHONY BULL
SARAH KNOPKE
PAUL MODRA
PAUL TULLY AND NICOLE JONIC
BRAD HUNT
Ipswich residents will head to the polls on March 28.