WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidate debate
DIVISION 1 candidates meet at the Ipswich Showgrounds to debate topics important to Ipswich residents tonight.
The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.
During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.
Running for Division 1 is:
Pye Augustine
Will Jankovic
Simon Ingram
Jacob Madsen
Sheila Ireland
Kendal Newman
Jim Thompson
Conny Turni
Unsure who is running for council? Find the full list of candidates here.