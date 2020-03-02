Menu
WATCH LIVE: Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidate debate

2nd Mar 2020 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:01 PM
DIVISION 1 candidates meet at the Ipswich Showgrounds to debate topics important to Ipswich residents tonight. 

The Queensland Times is streaming the forum live, hosted by editor Shannon Newley.

During the event you can vote for which candidate has your support and change your vote as more details emerge throughout the night.

Running for Division 1 is:

Pye Augustine

Pye Augustine is running for council, division 1.
Will Jankovic

Will Jankovic.
Simon Ingram

Simon Ingram.
Jacob Madsen

Jacob Madsen.
Sheila Ireland

Former councillor Sheila Ireland is putting her hand up as a candidate for division 1 in the Ipswich City Council election.
Kendal Newman

Kendal Newman running for Division 1 in council election. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Jim Thompson

Jim Thompson is a division 1 candidate in the 2020 Ipswich City Council election.
Conny Turni

Conny Turni is a candidate for division 1 in the Ipswich City Council election.
Unsure who is running for council? Find the full list of candidates here.

ipswich ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020

