WATCH LIVE: Ignatius Park V St Pat’s

4th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
QLD:

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park and St Pats in Townsville from noon.

The breeding ground for future stars, will Ignatius Park - who've won three and lost one in 2019 to be joint leaders with St Brendans - take steps in uncovering a future Michael Morgan or Kyle Feldt from their home ground?

Or will Mackay's St Pats, featuring superstar alumni the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Martin Bella and Wendell Sailor fight back from a win and two losses?

This is our first live-stream of secondary schoolboy league, in what is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

live stream schoolboy rugby league

