One new coronavirus case in Queensland

by Danielle O’Neal, Jack McKay, Janelle Miles
4th Apr 2021 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new case of the COVID-19 virus overnight, acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

While there are now 72 active cases in Queensland, health authorities are confident they have the southeast's two clusters under control.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said it was good news that Queensland has not had any more cases of locally acquired COVID.

"We know COVID is not over and we are seeing still some disturbing statistics internationally - positive cases are happening every day overseas and people's lives are being lost," Ms D'Ath said.

Ms D'Ath said the Princess Alexandra Hospital's ward 5D had undergone a deep clean since the two clusters emerged.

Ms D'Ath said delays in the vaccine rollout were concerning, but added antil AstraZeneca started being produced in Australia, supply was always going to be an issue."It does come down to supply," she said."Supply across the whole country."And we know that's an issue at the moment."

Deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett said the latest case was in hotel quarantine and had recently arrived from Pakistan.

She said Queensland was making progress in handling the outbreak.

Dr Bennett thanked those contacts of the clusters who were spending their Easter in isolation.

It comes after Queensland recorded three cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one which was locally acquired.

The new case is a close contact associated with the Brisbane northside cluster but authorities are not worried because he had spent his infectious period in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Queensland received 25,000 Pfizer vaccines for frontline staff on Thursday, after officials said the state had just three days' worth of supply left.


The Commonwealth is responsible for the rollout of vaccines to GPs.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Health Minister updates on COVID cases

coronavirus

