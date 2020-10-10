WATCH: Junior rugby finals GC Eagles vs PBC Alleygators

The Gold Coast's champions of junior rugby will crowned at a festival of union at the Yatala Rams home field at Windaroo Valley State School.

The Gold Coast Bulletin will stream all finals from U14s-U17s.

Tune in to this article from 9am to catch the games.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

9AM Under 14 GC Eagles vs PBC Alleygators

10.40PM Under 15 Joey's Cup - Surfers Paradise v Bond Pirates

12.30PM U16/17 Radio Metro Cup Helensvale Hogs v Surfers Paradise

UNDER-17 GRAND FINAL

12:30 - Helensvale Hogs v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

TALE OF THE SEASON

Hogs : Helensvale have reaped the rewards of years of play alongside each other.

Coach Chad Maxwell has coached this year group since Under-5s and followed them right the way through,

They went undefeated in this division in 2019 and were boosted by the graduation of premiership-winning under-15s through to the main side this year.

A 42-10 semi-final win over Nerang was impressive, as was a 116-0 victory over Bond the week before.

Their undefeated start to the season will be tested by a Surfers outfit hitting their straps at the right time.

Dolphins: The ultimate underdogs. Four weeks ago Surfers were bottom of the table and struggling to field a side.

Then it all clicked - and an undefeated streak has swept them to a semi-final upset and a place in the final.

King's Christian College flyhalf Xavier McEldowney, pictured with the Club U17s trophy for club side Helensvale Hogs. Picture: Supplied

GAMEBREAKER

Hogs: Xavier McEldowney is the Gold Coast's best schoolboy flyhalf, and when paired with halfback Tyler Maxwell the pair appear simply unstoppable. McEldowney is a capable running threat who can carve up a defence with his speed and footwork or his passing.

Surfers: Skipper Koji Goulding played in the same King's Christian College First XV as McEldowney so will be well aware of the threats he poses. Goulding's leadership, demonstrated so well when leading his team on their captain's runs, could inspire an unforgettable upset.

UNDER-15 GRAND FINAL

10:40 - Bond Pirates v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

TALE OF THE SEASON

Surfers: Surfers have been the kings of this age group for three years straight but their reign will be challenged on Saturday.

A large contingent of The Southport School players are unavailable for selection, leaving Surfers to contest last week's semi-final with just one reserve on their bench.

Bond have been bridesmaids in this age group for just about every season and Surfers know the Pirates will smell blood in the water.

Bond: If you ask Bond they've been Surfers' equals for years, and Saturday is their chance to prove it.

The sides met three times in 2020 and Surfers came away undefeated, though one draw demonstrated how close the Pirates can come.

They will draw upon the cohesion of a team who has played alongside each other for years in the hope of notching their first win against the Dolphins this year.

GAMEBREAKER

Surfers: Rocco Gollings is the son of England's greatest ever Rugby Sevens player and coaches at Surfers believe he can bring the same gamebreaking impact to the Under-15s Grand Final from inside centre.

Bond: Indy Dorrough is the cousin of former Australian Sevens playmaker and Randwick player Freddy Dorrough so there is strong rugby ability in his genes as well. Coach Randall Cook rates his outside centre as nearly impossible to tackle and the type of player who intimidates opponents on sight. They call him Alexander the Great for his resemblance to the Macedonian king.

UNDER-14 GRAND FINAL

9:00 - Gold Coast Eagles v PBC Alleygators

TALE OF THE SEASON

Eagles : The Eagles are ready for Grand Final football having overcome several nailbiting fixtures to end their regular season undefeated.

Palm Beach especially made them work for their results with both matches played on a knife's edge.

Coach Grant Steffek concedes his side may have been lucky to win both of them.

Will their luck hold a third time?

Gators: The Gators were nearly all-conquering but for their two narrow losses to the Eagles.

They finished second on the ladder and will fittingly meet them in the final.

Their scrum is a weapon and their team have nailed down the basics of attacking rugby, allowing them to play with flair when the moment is right.

GAMEBREAKER

Eagles: There's no true 'gamebreaker' in the classical sense for an Eagles team that thrives on organisation and teamwork. The ringleader of the bunch is Daniel 'Boots' Teren, their skipper and second-row forward, who ensures egos are checked in at the door and the game plan is followed with metronomic precision.

Gators: Quietly-spoken No.8 Charlie Fahey is the team's biggest difference maker. His intelligent play from the back of the scrum is important to the Gators' success and his limitless engine is matched by his comfort in uncomfortable positions.

UNDER-13 GRAND FINAL

9:00 - Bond Pirates v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

TALE OF THE SEASON

Bond : Pirates were sitting equal first on the table until they met Surfers for the second time, with a try on the buzzer splitting the series at 1-all between them.

It will be a worthy Grand Final clash when they meet for the third time to decide the champions of the division.

Surfers: An early loss to Bond was the only defeat Surfers suffered through the 2020 season but they could have been so much more, according to coach Darren Uys.

On a pre-season tour of the Sunshine Coast the young Dolphins looked unstoppable and then COVID hit, taking the squad back to square one.

GAMEBREAKER

Bond: Joshua Osborne is a fleet-footed track and field champion at St Michael's College during the week and a gamebreaking fullback for the Pirates on the weekends. Dangerous in open space.

Surfers: Inside centre Aropeta Tuuina is "big, strong and brutal" in defence but there are few weaknesses to his game. He's a well-rounded midfielder.

