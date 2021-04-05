Menu
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has revealed Queensland has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 – all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.
Health

No community transmission amongst new Queensland cases

by Janelle Miles, Danielle O’Neal, Jack McKay
5th Apr 2021 10:41 AM
Queensland has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

The state currently has 75 active cases of COVID with more than 7500 tests in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said one of the new cases had been in Papua New Guinea, one had returned from Lebanon and two from India.

Mr Miles said Queensland had been "incredibly successful" in saving lives from COVID-19, with six people dying from the pandemic virus.

Mr Miles said it was a bumper weekend for tourism across the state, with tens of thousands of visitors to Cairns.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles. Picture: Dan Peled
"It's wonderful that Queenslanders and southerners have supported our tourism regions," Mr Miles said.

Mr Miles said 11 campers and a dog were rescued from Byfield National Park, north of Yeppoon, overnight after they became stranded when water rose around their camp ground.

"The system that we had feared would move across the (southeast) coast has instead moved away and continues to drift further away," Mr Miles said.

"Our main message now is for people to please please drive safe, please take care on the roads."

Deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett said it was pleasing there had been no further community acquired cases.

She said the testing rates dipped yesterday to about 7,500 tests in the 24 hours to this morning.

 

Deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett. Picture: Richard Walker
She said she would like people to continue to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, if they needed to.

"If anyone has any symptoms at all, go along and get a test.

"We've still got a period of time before we can be absolutely confident that we don't have any more community transmission."

Dr Bennett said an "environmental event" could be responsible for two clusters at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, which were under investigation.

She said in 14 days if Queensland had no more locally acquired cases, health authorities could be "reasonably confident" the outbreaks were under control.

It comes after one new case was detected in hotel quarantine on Sunday. It was acquired overseas.

Dr Bennett yesterday said health authorities were confident they had southeast Queensland's two COVID clusters linked to the Princess Alexandra Hospital under control.

Queensland Health last night confirmed an engineering analysis would be conducted into PA Hospital's Ward 5D to examine "possible factors which may have contributed to virus transmission".

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Four new cases, no community transmission

coronavirus health

        Woman's lucky escape after single-car crash

        'Sufficient supplies of PPE': QHealth exceeds standards

        Three charged after stolen car smashes into police cars

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

