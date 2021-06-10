Menu
Queensland has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases in overnight, including the couple who have travelled from Victoria. Six cases are in hotel quarantine.
New case numbers shock for state

Domanii Cameron
by and Janelle Miles, Domanii Cameron, Elise Williams
10th Jun 2021 6:00 AM
Queensland has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 overnight.

Two of them are the husband and wife who travelled into Queensland from Victoria and tested positive on the Sunshine Coast.

The other six have been detected in hotel quarantine.

There will be no immediate move to lock down hospitals and aged-care facilities.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said there were testing clinics opened on the Sunshine Coast and urged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

She said the Melbourne couple, who travelled in Queensland after skipping Victoria's latest lockdown, were at the end of the virus, which means the risk was lower.

The case in the 44-year-old woman was detected at Caloundra on Tuesday when she was tested alongside her husband, who required clearance for his work.

It could put an end to Queensland's nine-week run of no locally acquired cases.

The couple left Greater Melbourne on June 1. Victoria's latest lockdown began on May 28.

Test results for other close contacts of the couple are still pending.

 

The State Government has released a number of exposure sites involving the couple on the Sunshine Coast, but also Toowoomba and Goondiwindi.

Vaccine bookings at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital are full for the weekend.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the husband had initially tested negative.

"We know that often happens towards the end of someone's illness," she said.

"Both of these individuals are towards the end of their illness."

Dr Young said it was very good news for Queensland because it meant the risk of transmission was less.

She said Queensland Health had identified 17 close contacts, including two people in the Caloundra household where the couple was staying.

Victoria has today recorded four new local cases of Covid-19 as greater Melbourne prepares to emerge from lockdown.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of how the couple were able to enter Queensland via car.

On May 28, Queensland banned all Victorians from entering the state without 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine or were granted an an exemption.

According to the Queensland Health website, anyone who had been in Victoria from May 28 must complete a Queensland Border Declaration pass.

The pass, enforced by Queensland Police, is checked at random at roadside border checkpoints, and by emergency officers at airports, the website says.

"There are also penalties for providing false or misleading information," the website says.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Eight new Covid-19 cases in Qld

