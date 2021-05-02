WATCH LIVE: Cougars and Jets in Sapphire Series blockbuster

USQ Ipswich Jets will take on North Brisbane Cougars Sunday, May 2 at 3.35pm. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

It’s the grand final rematch Sapphire Series fans have been waiting for — reigning premiers Brisbane North Cougars and last year’s title contenders USQ Ipswich Jets.

The season is only three rounds in but already both sides have placed themselves atop the ladder, each posting convincing wins in the previous two weeks.

Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser said this weekend’s game, which will be live streamed on The Courier-Mail website this afternoon, was an opportunity to re-write a poor 15 minutes the side had in last year’s title round.

SAPPHIRE SERIES TOP PLAYERS OF THE COMP BY POSITION

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Jeanes-Fraser said.

“We’ve come off last year’s grand final... we had a quarter that really didn’t come together for us.

“Having the opportunity to take on the Cougars again, we’re excited.

“We’ve got to tweak (a few things) and work with what we did really well in the grand final last year... they are a very class act, so in that regard when they get their roll (we need to be ready).”

Ipswich Jets' shooter Charlie Bell. Picture: Ipswich Jets/Facebook

The Ipswich side has added four new players to this season’s line-up and already Jeanes-Fraser has ensured they’ve had decent court time.

“(Shooter) Charlie Bell; her first game probably wasn’t her strongest but last week I certainly asked her to step up and she took the calling.”

She said Bridey Condren (GK/GD), who had signed with Perth Fever last year, along with fellow circle defenders Siobhan Shirlaw and Abi Houston were also hitting their straps.

“We are quite a defensive team, so our defensive line-up is really good.”

The side has also welcomed shooters 17-year-old Lily Cubby and veteran shooter and former Firebird Beryl Friday.

“Her wealth of knowledge with the likes of Lily and Charlie — she’s been a really good mentor.”

Meanwhile Cougars head coach Elizabeth White said for her, last year’s grand final was a distant memory.

“I never talk about grand final rematches... I belive that every game has its own merits,” White said.

“If you look at it, they’ve got team changes, we’ve got changes... it’s just another game against a very strong team.

“I think it doesn’t matter if you played them in the grand final last year or if you’ve played them in the rounds... it’s about Sunday’s game and what everybody brings to it.

“You can’t live on your past laurels.”

White said she expected a “really big game”, as the Cougars prepared to take the court with some line-up changes due to injury.

Ruby Series player Maddy Davies (centre court) will step in for former Firebird Macy Gardner and defender Isabelle Shearer will replace Oliva Coughlan in the circle.

Macy Gardner will be out of the Cougars this week due to injury. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

“It’s going to be interesting to say the least,” White said.

“(The Jets) have got height at both ends... Charlie Bell is extremely tall in the shooting circle,

and then you’ve got Bridey Condren.

“I’m expecting they will be the standouts from Jets and it will be up to us to cover them and cover every other player on the court.

“It’s a bit of bad luck that we don’t have (Gardner and Coughlan) for this game but it gives us an opportunity to see how strong our bench are... you’re only as strong as your whole group.”

As for who’s in form for Cougars, White says Ruby Blakewell-Doran was one to watch.

“She was pretty dynamic in GD — her intercepts were good.”

She also said the connection between attacks Mia Stower and Leesa Mimi was also working well.

