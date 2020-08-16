Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue assists injured mountain bike rider
News

WATCH: LifeFlight assist injured mountain bike rider

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital, after he was reportedly injured in a mountain bike riding accident this afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, west of Childers, just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said after a medical assessment, it was decided the patient would be transferred to Bundaberg Hospital by a QAS road crew.

 

MORE STORIES

Rescuers reveal missions that shaped record year

 

Woman flown to hospital following horse riding incident

 

UPDATE: Teen in hospital with broken bones after bike crash

bundaberg bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fights for his life after being hit by car

        Premium Content Man fights for his life after being hit by car

        News Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident.

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has...

        ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now

        Premium Content ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now

        Pets & Animals If you’re thinking about adding a pet to the family there’s plenty of animals...

        Patient taken away in a helicopter

        Premium Content Patient taken away in a helicopter

        News A patient was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Rosewood