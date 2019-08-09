WATCH: Is this the worst road in Ipswich?

Is this the worst road in Ipswich?

A poorly maintained stretch of Redbank Plains Rd at Blackstone is in dire need of some love as drivers continue to motor over the crumbled bitumen.

One truck driver driving on it exclaimed "there are better roads in Thailand".

Ipswich City Council confirmed rehabilitation works are being undertaken on the road to the east of the Cunningham Highway overpass to make the "pavement smoother and safer" for motorists.

The length of the works is approximately 270m.

Works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the month and are being undertaken at night, from 8pm to 6am, in an effort to reduce impact on drivers.

"Signage being used is in accordance with the approved traffic guidance scheme, as developed in accordance with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices," a council spokesperson said.

"However, council continually monitors the performance of these schemes to ensure effectiveness as conditions vary."