WATCH: Ipswich's new mayor sings in front of thousands

HE MIGHT not be as flamboyant as his predecessor but Ipswich's new mayor has got talent.

On Saturday night, a nervous Andrew Antoniolli belted out a jazz version of Jingle Bells on stage with the talented 'Swich Sisters', in front of a crowd of thousands.

The performance is thought to be a first for the city's annual Mayor's Christmas Carols and is unlikely to be the last time Ipswich residents hear their mayor belting out a tune on stage.

"I was extremely nervous," Cr Antoniolli said.

"It was the largest audience I've ever sung in front of and it was a buzz."

While Cr Antoniolli admits he enjoyed the spotlight, which he shared with the talented trio, Lauren Roche, Krystel Spark, Georgia Spark, he won't be "quitting his day job" anytime soon.

"It was an honour to share the stage with these talented ladies," Cr Antoniolli said.

"To sing with the calibre of those girls was amazing.

"The feedback was really good. I might sing a few things from time to time next year. We have already started planning next year's carols so we will have to wait and see.