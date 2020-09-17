Watch Ipswich team live: Qld ‘champions’ in battle

Ipswich Grammar School basketballer Deshawn Ross-Paiwan is expected to play a key role at this week’s Queensland tournament being livestreamed. Picture: Sarah Marshall

IPSWICH Grammar School’s First V will mix it with their best schoolboy opponents when their qualifying games are livetreamed from this morning.

Ipswich Grammar’s opening match at The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament is against Dakabin State High School at 8am.

IGS face Hillcrest Christian College at 5pm.

On Friday, IGS meet Mountain Creek State High School at 8am before a 12.30pm battle with The Southport School.

Those matches will be among the games at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium being livestreamed leading into the weekend finals.

The IGS First V will be the same team that just completed the recent GPS series.

Ipswich captain Lachlan Salvador displays his skills in the recent GPS match against Churchie. Picture: Sarah Marshall

The team is: Xaviah Bricknell-Lehmann (Year 10), Jeremy Brown (Year 11), Jackson Crocker-Garlepp (Year 11), Moses Deng (Year 11), Taine Dodd (Year 12), Wes Erceg (Year 10), Sidney Keith (Year 10), Hamish Long (Year 11), Joel McDonagh (Year 11), Deshawn Ross-Paiwan (Year 12), Lachlan Salvador (Year 12), Damon Stevens (Year 11),William Willis (Year 12).

Salvador is captaining the team.

IGS has qualified for the prestigious tournament for number of years.

“We don’t have any expectations for the tournament,’’ IGS Director of Sport Nigel Greive said.

“If we play well the results will show our improvement throughout the year.

“We’re happy with the draw, but anything can happen in tournament play that’s why it’s always exciting.

“IGS students love this tournament, especially when we do not get the results we were after in the GPS season. It’s a second chance.’’

CBSQ LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Thursday

Girls Championship Division - Marsden SHS v Sheldon College, 8am

Boys Championship Division - Brisbane Boys’ College v Varsity College, 9.30am

Boys Championship Division - St James College v Nudgee College, 12.30pm

Girls Championship Division - St Patrick’s Mackay v Marsden SHS, 2pm

Girls Championship Division - All Hallows’ School v St James College, 3.30pm

Boys Championship Division - Hillcrest Christian College v Ipswich Grammar, 5pm

Friday

Boys Championship Division - Churchie v Toowoomba Grammar School, 8am

Girls Championship Division - St Margaret Mary’s College v Mountain Creek SHS, 9.30am

Boys Championship Division - Matthew Flinders Anglican College v Marsden SHS, 11am

Boys Championship Division - TSS v Ipswich Grammar School, 12.30pm

Girls Championship Division - Crossover 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm

Saturday

Girls and Boys Championship Division - Quarterfinals and semi finals

Sunday

Girls and Boys Championship Division - Placing games and bronze medal playoffs

Girls Championship Division - Gold medal game, 2.15pm

Boys Championship Division - Gold medal game, 4pm