Watch Ipswich State High live as they kick off Langer Cup bid

Ipswich State High School’s open rugby league team is hoping to continue its impressive progress in the Langer Cup competition starting on Wednesday. Picture: Rob Williams.

Ipswich State High School’s open rugby league team is hoping to continue its impressive progress in the Langer Cup competition starting on Wednesday. Picture: Rob Williams.

REGIONAL rugby league and basketball fans take note.

A smorgasbord of terrific livestreaming sport is about to fire up from Wednesday.

Although the Broncos, Cowboys and Titans might be struggling in the NRL, the state’s best schoolboy rugby leagues are sure worth watching.

They include Ipswich State High School’s open team which finished runners-up in last year’s high quality Langer Cup competition.

Ipswich State High launch their season on Wednesday against home side Palm Beach Currumbin.

The 5pm match will be livestreamed on the Queensland Times website.

Simply look for the link at the top of this QT site on Wednesday afternoon and click in to enjoy the match.

You will need to be a subscriber though.

When you see the link on Wednesday’s QT site, click on that. Or subscribe in advance by clicking on one of the QT’s Langer Cup stories and follow the prompts.

Right now, a subscription costs just $1 a week for the first 12 weeks – watch the entire season for $12.

The best matches from the Allan Langer Trophy, featuring battles for schoolboy league supremacy in south Queensland, will screen live in coming weeks.

The move is an innovation from News Corp in Queensland, with schoolboy and girl sport set to stream across the state between now and November.

Ipswich Force basketballer Mitch Poulain takes charge during last year’s state league match. Picture: Megan Low

Other matches locked include Queensland State League basketball matches of the round and state school basketball finals.

Look out for the Ipswich Force men’s and women’s round 3 basketball encounters with South West Metro being livestreamed next month.

Executive Editor Bryce Johns said Queensland’s regional division like the QT was out to prove it was more than a news site.

“We cover this state like no one else, and adding a deep streaming service will add more value to subscribers,’’ he said.

The head of Queensland School Sport Rugby League, Andrew Peach, said News’ innovation was a great help to communities worried about coronavirus.

“With the current issues around COVID-19, it is great that we’ve been able to get this top level competition underway in 2020,’’ said Peach, who is executive principal of Marsden High.

“The partnership with News to livestream the games provides outstanding support for our families who are unable to attend games, while also providing us with high quality footage of Australia’s No 1 schools competition.’’

Basketball Queensland chief operating officer Joshua Pascoe said a lot of hurdles needed to be cleared to get players back on the court. And the livestreaming meant everyone would be able to enjoy the hard work.

“It gives parents the chance to watch their kids play if they’re unable to travel in these uncertain times or be there in person,’’ Pascoe said.

“Much of the competition is during work hours so parents can now watch their kids live or when they get home from work when it wasn’t an option for them before.’’

Keep a close eye on your QT website for Ipswich game times and other great matches to watch live.