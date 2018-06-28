Menu
WATCH: Ipswich school's emotional short film award entry

Helen Spelitis
by
28th Jun 2018 4:00 PM

AN IPSWICH school needs your vote.

Claremont Special School has entered a short film competition and the more votes the video receives the more chance the school has at winning valuable multimedia prizes.

For its entry, Claremont focused on one student to demonstrate how simply saying 'hello' can impact someone's life.

The film's star Brad Mason is 19-years-old and is considered the brightest, friendliest and most social student at Claremont.

Deputy Principal Alastair Hanna said Brad had a talent for putting smiles on faces and the school wanted to share that with the rest of the community, while delivering a powerful message.

"Everyone knows Brad," Mr Hanna said.

"We wanted to help people understand that they don't need to be scared, stand offish or awkward around people with a disability.

"Some people might not know what to say, so they can just say hello."

The awards are in their tenth year and 297 entries have been lodged.

Voting closes on July 3.

TO VOTE CLICK HERE

Ipswich Queensland Times

