WATCH: Ipswich prepare for flood of snakes, spiders, insects

SPIDERS, centipedes, worms and snakes will be a common sight across Ipswich in the coming days.

The animals were washed away by flood waters, along with debris, and have begun appearing in big numbers at people's homes and alongside the Bremer River.

Hundreds of huntsman spiders lined the river walk along Kind Edward Pde this afternoon while snakes were spotted swimming through raging flood waters, trying to find dry land.

Snake Catcher Clive Hatfield was busy pulling snakes out of the water on the flooded One Mile Bridge.

He caught more than 20 snakes.

Goodna based snake catcher Norman Hill received about seven calls on Thursday to collect snakes at people's homes, but he was flooded in.

He said the snakes would likely move on once the flood waters receded and people should simply leave the animals alone.

Hundreds of spiders were seen along the Bremer River

"They're probably just as scared as everyone else when the floods come," Mr Hill said.

"Snakes can swim but just like people they get tired, so don't flick them back into the water.

"They will drown.

"Many snakes are probably hiding in places, like logs, when flood waters come and a lot of the get caught out and swept away."

Mr Hill said once the flooding was over, some snakes would head back to their territories while others would hang around looking for food.

Clive Hatfield saves a number of snakes stuck in floodwater at the One Mile Bridge on Friday afternoon. Rob Williams

"It depends on the weather," Mr Hill said.

"If it warms up again they will be trying to get some more food before winter sets in."

After the 2011 floods, as the waters started to receded, huge numbers of worms and cockroaches appeared on the ground.