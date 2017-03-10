WATCH: Ipswich kids try to say 'Costa Georgiadis'

THE garden at Bindarra Daycare might be a little dull but that didn't curb the children's excitement during a visit from guru Costa Georgiadis.

Children surrounded the ABC's Gardening Australia host and he didn't hesitate to entertain them, imitating animals sounds and answering excited questions.

The centre was one of three in Ipswich that won a competition to have Costa visit and offer advice on how to improve the garden by writing a poem highlighting just how bad it was.

Although Costa spent most of his time playing with the children, which they loved, he didn't leave before doling out some good gardening tips.

"No children's garden is complete without a mulberry tree," Costa told the centre's director Oliver Vollbrecht.

"You could also hang some hanging plants from the fence to make the most of space."

The grass where the children spend most of their time playing was also quite sad and Costa's best advice was to 'rest it' and use a pitch fork to aerate the dry, trampled parcel of high use land.

Centre Director Olivia Vollbrecht said the staff and particularly the children were delighted to see Costa.

Parker Foster, 4, Sawyer Simmons, 2, Gideon Blair, 3 learning about dirt with Costa Georgiadis. Helen Spelitis

They even went as far as painting moustaches and beards on their faces in honour of the green thumb celebrity.

Before arriving at Bindarra Daycare Costa was a special guest at the grand opening of the Ipswich Community Garden, near the Ipswich Club.

Minden State School and Tarampa State School also received a visit.

Costa's tips:

How to prepare your garden for winter

Aerate you lawn using a large garden fork.

Plant some seasonal veg. Pumpkins are good this time of year and is a great activity with the kids.

Plan ahead and prepare the dirt in areas you want to plant during spring.

Start a worm farm or compost. An easy way is to take the base out of a 10 or 20 litres bucket and bury it. Then fill it with all your food scraps.