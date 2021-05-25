Watch Ipswich girls battle hard chasing finals spots

Ipswich State High School rugby league players will be hoping for drier conditions for Wednesday’s Titans Cup matches being livestreamed on the QT website.

THEY have toiled hard in recent weeks, displaying plenty of promise in this year's Titans Cup rugby league competition.

Now Ipswich State High's Division 1 Titans Cup girls sides need to lift again in Wednesday's matches being livestreamed on the QT website. The talented girls are chasing wins to consolidate their semi-final spots.

Ipswich State High's year 11/12, 9/10 and 7/8 sides tackle Marsden away, eager to build on their steady progress.

The school's year 11/12 side are currently in second spot on four points, just behind Wednesday's opponents.

Victory over Marsden will keep the older age girls well placed for a finals charge.

Ipswich State High's year 9/10 team is leading the competition, on six points along with Keebra Park. The other schools are four points behind.

In the year 7/8 Division 1 series, Ipswich State High is in fourth spot, needing a win over competition leaders Marsden on Wednesday to stay in touch with Mabel Park and Keebra Park.

The year 7/8s lost 14-10 to Stretton College at Eagleby last week in what rugby league program co-ordinator Veronica White labelled "a gallant effort in the dying minutes which saw a try disallowed''.

Ipswich State High's competition leading year 9/10 side enjoyed a convincing 38-4 win against Marymount College. That was despite missing six regular players, highlighting the depth in Ipswich's rugby league program.

White praised her up and coming players for making an impression off the bench.

Charlotte Doak and Jessika Kenderick forged ahead up the middle.

Newcomer Italia Emelio defended strongly to resist Marymount's backline.

Ipswich State High's year 11/12 side secured a nailbiting 26-20 win over Marymount after trailing 14-8 at halftime.

After Ipswich recovered with consecutive tries under the posts, Marymount locked up the scores at 20-20.

Ipswich forward Wendy Toma edged her team back in front with another try near the post. The try was converted by halfback Rilee Jorgensen.

Ipswich weathered some late Marymount attack, including a 40m run, to hold on.

Jorgensen and player of the match Kim Fetu were brilliant in cover defence, taking a Marymount player over the sideline under immense pressure.

White said the jubilant scenes were well deserved with Ipswich State High in a strong position to lock up a semi-final spot.

To watch Wednesday's matches live from 2.50pm, encourage your school supporters, family and friends to subscribe by clicking on this story link (at qt.com.au) and following the prompts.

Replays of the matches will also be available to watch later.

GAME DAY

Ipswich State High School Division 1 matches being livestreamed on Wednesday.

All games at Marsden

2.50pm: Year 7/8 v Marsden

3.40pm: Year 9/10 v Marsden

4.40pm: Year 11/12 v Marsden