WATCH: Ipswich 'the best city on earth': Karl Stefanovic

AS A huge crowd descended on Queens Park for the live broadcast of the Today Show our cheeky Mayor took the opportunity to ask one of TV's biggest superstars for his view on the city.

Karl Stefanovic, "the sexiest man on television" who once wore the same suit to work every day for a year, had nothing but good things to say about 'The Switch'.

Then again, he had been put on the spot by Mayor Paul Pisasale wielding a camera which even Karl says "should make people nervous".

During the light-hearted exchange at the live broadcast on Friday, the superstar boldly declared Ipswich "the best city on earth".

In the lead up to the broadcast, Cr Pisasale sang the praises of Channel Nine's star host, and said the day was a great opportunity to promote the city.

"Karl keeps telling me that he is the sexiest bloke on television, but he's more than that. He's a great bloke," Cr Pisasale said.

"He has been a great supporter of this city along with Lisa Wilkinson, and they have done many things to promote Ipswich and regional areas.

"We will do everything we can to make them feel welcome and it will be great for the community to get down there to Queens Park and watch the Today Show live."