WATCH: How to get your road fixed in less than 24 hours

'OUR ROADS DON'T MATCH UP': Damien Martoo's cheeky actions have lead to some quick results for Kingaroy roads. Matt Collins

KINGAROY personality, Damien Martoo is a strong advocate for the South Burnett. He is also a little bit cheeky.

But as it turns out, that cheekiness has lead to some positive and very quick outcomes for our region's roads.

Mr Martoo grew tired of driving over one particular ever-deepening pothole on a Kingaroy road, so he took matters into his own hands.

"I drive around that corner a million times a day," he said.

"No matter how many times I try to miss it, I always run through it anyway."

At 10am on Thursday, August 15, Mr Martoo went on a mission to fill the troublesome pothole equipped with a lovely arrangement of red flowers.

The lights on the corner of D'Aguilar Highway and Haly St have never looked so impressive.

Mr Martoo recalls feeling a little apprehensive about his extreme gardening adventures.

"I was scared," he said.

"I thought, am I going to get run over?

"Then just as I was about to do it, the highway patrol road policing unit drove past three times."

The South Burnett personality made it very clear, the region's roads were not being let down by local council, but by the state government.

"I know council get a bad wrap over roads," he said.

"I wanted people to know that it was a main road's problem and we need them to pick up their act and start giving funding to fix main roads in this region."

As a proud member of our rural community, Mr Martoo said his goal was to get the powers that be to see there is more roads than just in Brisbane.

"There are other towns," he said.

"Queensland has the highest registrations in the country, but our roads don't match up."

The face behind The Martoo Review recorded his unique planting experience on Facebook live and it immediately took off.

In less than 24 hours the video was shared over 200 times and viewed in excess of 12,000 views.

One of the people who shared it was state opposition leader and member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington.

"Deb is campaigning really hard for this region," Mr Martoo said.

"She does a wonderful job."

Mr Martoo went to bed that night thinking nothing more of his horticulture heroics.

It wasn't until the next morning that he saw a sight at his local gardening spot that he couldn't believe.

"I was walking my dogs and I saw all the flashing lights there," he said.

At around 6.30am on Friday , less than 24 hours after the original planting, the pothole had been fixed.

"To be honest I am a little bit disappointed, I think the flowers looked good in there," Mr Martoo said.

"Seriously, it is good. I guess at the end of the day, it proves people power works."

Moving forward, the local hero was contemplating his next big community goal.

"I am over roads. They are so yesterday," he joked.

"There's got to be something else.

"If people want me to fix something, I guess they'll get in contact with me."