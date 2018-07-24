Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Nexus TSRC video
Technology

WATCH: How the massive viaduct on the TSRC will be built

23rd Jul 2018 2:05 PM | Updated: 24th Jul 2018 6:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOW does Nexus Infrastructure plan to complete one of the most ambitious parts of the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing?

The 800m viaduct across one of the largest gaps in the Toowoomba Range is currently under construction, with this process explained in a new video.

Nexus posted the video today, with a narrator showing how the contractor will install the massive Super-T girders.

"The bridge is constructed using modern-day technology that consists of a launching gantry for the installation of the Super-T girders that forms the main part of the structure," the narrator said in the video.

"The viaduct has 22 spans, with a typical span-length of 38m, with 11 Super-T girders each. It has 21 piers with a tallest height of 22m.

"The foundations are designed with six poles per footing, which allows reducing the earthwork movement."

Related Items

nexus infrastructure toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman charged after man stabbed with kitchen knife

    Woman charged after man stabbed with kitchen knife

    Crime A 25-year-old Redbank woman has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

    Is your dog food actually safe for your pet?

    Is your dog food actually safe for your pet?

    Pets & Animals FED up dog owners are fighting for better protections on pet food.

    • 24th Jul 2018 11:11 AM
    Damning report sent to CCC as councillors crash event

    premium_icon Damning report sent to CCC as councillors crash event

    Breaking Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe visits Ipswich's mall

    • 24th Jul 2018 11:02 AM

    Local Partners