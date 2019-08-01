WATCH: How $534m Tweed Valley Hospital will be built

A new video shows the plans for early works at the Tweed Valley Hospital site.

A new video shows the plans for early works at the Tweed Valley Hospital site. Supplied

HEALTH Infrastructure has released a new construction animation which details the timeline and process of how the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital will be built.

The video opens with an aerial view of the site location and its proximity to Kingscliff TAFE, Tweed Coast Road and Cudgen Rd.

An animation then shows plans for the early works at the hospital site, which were given the green light after the project's stage one development application was approved by the Department of Planning last month.

The video shows where new site offices and sub-contractor carparks are located and the entries, exits and paths for construction vehicles.

A timeline says stage two of the State Significant Development will be approved later this year, along with the completion of bulk earthworks.

In early 2020 tower cranes will go up and the basement slab laid, with the construction of the lower structure to be completed late next year.

Mid 2021 will see the building facade installed and main landscaping established in late 2021.

The hospital is due to be completed in late 2022.

According to the latest newsletter from Health Infrastructure, Tweed Heads based construction business CD Excavations has been awarded the first early works contract, which is "one of more than 60 construction packages" to be awarded for the hospital project.