22°
News

WATCH: Hospital staff reveal impact of dementia in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 20th Jun 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 5:04 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S an incurable set of diseases that steals memories, independence and the ability to live a normal life, and it's affecting more people in Ipswich than you might realise.

Registered nurse Claire Robertson and administration officer Neradene Savuro see the impact dementia has on sufferers and their families every day.

That's why the pair is calling for people to register for the inaugural 5km Memory Walk and Jog this Sunday to raise funds for Alzheimer's Australia.

Neradene and Claire work in Ward 7C, the Acute Care of the Elderley Ward at Ipswich Hospital. It's one of the only wards specifically for people with dementia in the region.

 

GOOD CAUSE: Ipswich Hospital admin officer Neradene Savuro and registered nurse Claire Robertson are calling for people to register for the 5km Memory Walk and Jog.
GOOD CAUSE: Ipswich Hospital admin officer Neradene Savuro and registered nurse Claire Robertson are calling for people to register for the 5km Memory Walk and Jog. Anna Hartley

Neradene said dementia was a critical disease in Ipswich.

"Not many people know how many of our patients are local. Ipswich is a big city and there are a lot of people with dementia, not a lot of people know that," she said.

"The disease is a huge, overwhelming process and you see how it affects people and their families on a day to day basis.

"We specialise in dementia based care here on our ward and feel this event would bring more light to what people with dementia are going through."

Claire said the day wasn't about the physical challenge, but about the community coming together.

"It's not a triathlon. People can walk or run or simply just donate," she said.

"We want to encourage people of all ages to come along. It's such an important cause.

"In a way dementia is like death. People go through the grieving process of not accepting it, then they can feel angry or depressed."

 

Registered nurse Claire Robertson and Ipswich Hospital admin officer Neradene Savuro are calling for people to register for the 5km Memory Walk and Jog this Sunday.
Registered nurse Claire Robertson and Ipswich Hospital admin officer Neradene Savuro are calling for people to register for the 5km Memory Walk and Jog this Sunday. Anna Hartley

She said the ward was consistently filled with between 15-27 people with some even staying as long as three months while their families organised alternative care.

"Dementia presents itself differently in different people but generally those with it find it hard to accept that they will have to rely on others more," she said.

"It's tough for them and tough on their families."

The 5km Memory Walk and Jog will be held this Sunday from 7.30am-noon at Bill Paterson Oval in Limestone Park and will include a sausage sizzle.

Entry costs a $15 donation for adults, $10 for seniors $5 for children and is free for under fives.

Participants are asked to wear yellow to raise awareness for dementia.

"It would be greatly appreciated by people living with dementia both now and in the future," Neradene said.

For more visit http://ipswichmemorywalk. gofundraise.com.au or phone 0432 419 073.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alzeimers australia brain disease dementia disease health ipswich hospital

UPDATE: Paul Pisasale charged with extortion

UPDATE: Paul Pisasale charged with extortion

BREAKING: The Crime and Corruption Commission has confirmed it arrested former mayor Paul Pisasale this afternoon, in Ipswich.

Premier, QR quizzed on Ipswich line closure for games

Go Card for story about public transport loophole. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Opposition says the plan is to free up drivers for the Gold Coast

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Major service cuts for Ipswich trains

Daniel Garner catches trains to Brisbane from East Ipswich station.

Services have been slashed for school holidays

Local Partners

Pisasale family breaks silence on former mayor's health

Ipswich councillor Charlie Pisasale says most of his day at the Ipswich Cup was spent fielding questions about his younger brother, Paul.

Still going strong at 100

GROWING CLAN: 100-year-old Bridie Roche celebrates her birthday with the youngest member of her family Julian Ward-Booth, aged one.

Former school teacher surrounded by love

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

FANS have been invited to submit questions for the music icon to answer during the online broadcast

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Hoya 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!