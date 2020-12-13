Watch Hornets girls impress at livestreamed Qld tournament

Ipswich Hornets cricketer Emily Titmarsh is one eight players from the club’s senior Second Grade team chosen for the latest state under-15 championships. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Ipswich Hornets cricketer Emily Titmarsh is one eight players from the club’s senior Second Grade team chosen for the latest state under-15 championships. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

EIGHT Ipswich Hornets teenagers will receive another valuable opportunity in their cricket development when they represent their region in this week's Queensland under-15 championships.

Arya Pal, Emily Titmarsh, Felicity Koch, Laura Brown, Sarah Walker and Trinity Doyle will line up for Southern Blaze in the titles scheduled to start on Monday at Redlands Cricket Club. Southern Blaze covers the SEQ and Gold Coast areas.

Jasmine Lewis and Eloise McKenzie will represent Western Swelter (South West and Darling Downs area).

The championships feature the best under-15 female cricketers from around the state.

The other regions are defending champions City Fever (Brisbane North), Coastal Burners (Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay), Central Infernos (Mackay and Rockhampton) and Northern Flames (Cairns and Townsville).

Matches are being livestreamed on the QT website from Monday where two T20 games will be played by each team, weather permitting.

One-day matches are planned for Wednesday with finals on Thursday.

Ipswich Hornets Second Grade captain/manager Leanne Bichel was recently recognised after playing her 50th match. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Hornets manager and Second Grade captain Leanne Bichel is thrilled to see so many club players involved in the four-day series.

"Any cricket for the girls is a bonus,'' said Bichel, who recently played her 50th match for the club.

"There's a lot of good games . . . it's a great tournament for them.

"It's a good learning curve.''

Bichel said the Hornets representatives were already playing senior cricket, representing their club in regular Jodie Fields Shield Second Grade competition.

"We're all happy with the way they are going,'' she said of her Hornets under-15 representatives.

Ayra, recovering from injury, is mainly a bowler.

Emily, Felicity and Trinity are all-rounders.

Laura adds wicketkeeping to her batting skills as does Sarah, who can also bowl spin.

Toowoomba-based Jasmine and newcomer Eloise are bowling all-rounders.

The Jodie Fields competition resumes on January 17.

The Hornets Second Graders are equal second (28 points) on the ladder behind University (29).

"We've just got a couple of niggly injuries,'' Bichel said.

"Just getting over that and we should be back to full strength. Fingers crossed in the new year, they are all back on deck.''

The Hornets First Grade side are second in the Katherine Raymong Shield one-day competition.

Their matches resume on January 24.

Keep an eye on the QT website for more livestreaming details in coming days.