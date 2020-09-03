Menu
Crime

WATCH: Hoons filmed tearing up the beach for 30 minutes

scott kovacevic
by and Scott Kovacevic, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Sep 2020 12:09 PM
ANGER over reckless and dangerous behaviour at Teewah Beach continues to grow with hoons caught on camera tearing up the popular tourist beach.

The footage, captured on a mobile phone and shared on the popular I Love Teewah Beach Facebook page, shows a pair of utes doing doughnuts and spraying up sand on the beach.

The poster said the "d-------- were carrying on for 30 minutes".

It is the latest piece of a growing frustration over some of the behaviour on the beach, following a fatality and several serious incidents in recent weeks.

Another post on the site early this week ripped the lack of policing and enforcement at the beach, with the poster saying he saw no police during his weekend trip there.

Police said they patrolled the beach regularly but irrespective of enforcement "there are people who continue to make poor decisions".

There are calls for a stronger police presence at Teewah to address the problem.
Rainbow Beach Senior Constable Mick Emery this week called for a ban on camping and driving on the beach, likening it to the "wild west" in an open letter written to Rainbow Beach Community News.

"At what stage do we make a hard decision in the interests of safety - and to the benefit of the natural environment - and close camping on Teewah Beach altogether?"

"Does someone have to die before we take this issue seriously?

"And now, sadly, that is exactly what has just happened."

The footage adds to growing anger and frustration over the behaviour of people on the beach, which has resulted in several serious incidents.
