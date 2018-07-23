WATCH: High speed hoons intercepted by unmarked police bike

TWO bikers travelling at dangerously high speeds have been caught out by a police officer on an unmarked motorcycle.

The two separate incidents were detected last month by an officer from the Road Policing Command.

The first biker was recorded travelling at 174km/h on Boonah Beaudesert Rd at Wyaralong.

The second was clocked at 192km/h on the Cunningham Highway at Willowbank.

Both were issued with fines worth $1,177 and with an automatic six month suspension of their licences.