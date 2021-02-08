WATCH: Hero cop’s quick action stops thieves in their tracks

Footage shows the moment a police officer deploys stingers to stop the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

COMING to stop at a red light, Joanne Wood and her family had little idea of the chaos that was about to unfold in front of their eyes.

While travelling through Redbank last month, Ms Wood, her son Cameron and partner Steve were about to become witnesses to the pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

A black Kia Picanto and grey Subaru Impreza were reported as stolen from a Wulkuraka house on January 25, with a 24-year-old One Mile man and a 21-year-old North Ipswich man believed to be driving.

The two vehicles stolen from Wulkuraka on Sunday evening.

Ms Wood this week recalled how she sat in disbelief as she watched the pursuit come to a screeching end, just a few meters from where her family sat.

She said everything appeared to be calm in the moments prior to the incident.

That was until she saw the Subaru speeding up behind the family's vehicle.

"As soon as Steve exited the highway, slowing down for a red light at the intersection we noticed a cop peek around from under the bridge," Ms Wood said.

Police deploy stingers at Redbank industrial area: Stingers are deployed to stop an alleged stolen vehicle at Redbank last month.

"Then we then saw that he had road spikes."

Ms Wood said she had "never been so excited" about being stuck at a red light before.

"My son Cameron instantly pulled out his iPhone and recorded the incident."

In footage provided to the Queensland Times, a police officer can be seen deploying stingers to stop the alleged stolen vehicle.

"All of a sudden the cop's feet started to move in anticipation," said Ms Wood.

"The officer suddenly stepped out and threw the stingers forward with expert precision."

A Kia Picanto was also reported stolen.

Ms Wood said the driver was unable to avoid the stingers, but the stolen vehicle continued on for a short distance, allegedly running through the red light.

Fortunately, no innocent motorists were caught up in the incident.

Multiple police crews pounced on the vehicle, and the suspects were apprehended a short time later.

"A paddy wagon was on his tail and marked cars were in hot pursuit," Ms Wood said.

Ms Wood commended police on their efforts to stop the young men.

"The young cop was pulling the stingers back in off the road," she said.

"He threw us a thumbs up and yelled "Yeah … we got him".

